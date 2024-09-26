Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GovGuam, JTF-M, JRM Convene the Civil-Military Coordination Council [Image 3 of 6]

    GovGuam, JTF-M, JRM Convene the Civil-Military Coordination Council

    GUAM

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    ASAN, Guam (Sept. 30, 2024) - Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas (JRM) convened the Civil-Military Coordination Council (CMCC) at JRM headquarters in Asan, Sept. 26.

    The CMCC was established in 2010 to foster collaboration among the DoD, local government, and federal agencies to share information, discuss, and provide recommendations to address military activities in Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

    Guam
    partnership
    coordination
    JRM
    JTF-M

