ASAN, Guam (Sept. 30, 2024) - Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, commander, Joint Region Marianas (JRM) convened the Civil-Military Coordination Council (CMCC) at JRM headquarters in Asan, Sept. 26.
The CMCC was established in 2010 to foster collaboration among the DoD, local government, and federal agencies to share information, discuss, and provide recommendations to address military activities in Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2024 00:13
|Photo ID:
|8668504
|VIRIN:
|240926-D-LS152-1470
|Resolution:
|2100x1402
|Size:
|684.39 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GovGuam, JTF-M, JRM Convene the Civil-Military Coordination Council [Image 6 of 6], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.