    NAS Sigonella holds a chief pinning ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    NAS Sigonella holds a chief pinning ceremony

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan    

    AFN Sigonella

    240927-N-WF272-1590 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 27, 2024) Capt. Aaron Shoemaker, commanding officer of Naval Air Station Sigonella, congratulates U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alicia Cipiti, who underwent approximately six weeks of chief petty officer (CPO) initiation and received her anchors during a pinning ceremony, Sept. 27, 2024. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    VIRIN: 240927-N-WF272-1590
