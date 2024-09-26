NAS Sigonella holds a chief pinning ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240927-N-WF272-1590 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 27, 2024) Capt. Aaron Shoemaker, commanding officer of Naval Air Station Sigonella, congratulates U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alicia Cipiti, who underwent approximately six weeks of chief petty officer (CPO) initiation and received her anchors during a pinning ceremony, Sept. 27, 2024. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)