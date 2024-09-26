NAS Sigonella holds a chief pinning ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240927-N-WF272-1516 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 27, 2024) Newest chief petty officers, assigned to various commands aboard Naval Air Station Sigonella, stand in formation during a pinning ceremony, Sept. 27, 2024. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)