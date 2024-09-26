NAS Sigonella holds a chief pinning ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240927-N-WF272-1386 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 27, 2024) Chief Master-at-Arms Gavin Steele, assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella, receives his chief petty officer anchors during a pinning ceremony, Sept. 27, 2024. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)