NAS Sigonella holds a chief pinning ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240927-N-WF272-1432 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Sept. 27, 2024) Chief Utilitiesman Joe Hubbard, assigned to Naval Air Station Sigonella, receives his combination cover during a pinning ceremony, Sept. 27, 2024. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)