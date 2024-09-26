Camp Lemonnier Chiefs Mess stand for a group photo after the chief pinning ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 27, 2024. Camp Lemonnier invests in leadership development at all levels, because Sailors drive the mission forward and foster a self-assessing, self-correcting culture of excellence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maurice Brown)
Camp Lemonnier Chief Petty Officer Initiation Culminates in Pinning Ceremony
