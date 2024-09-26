Camp Lemonnier Chief Petty Officer Initiation Culminates in Pinning Ceremony

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Sept. 28, 2024) - Every spring, a board of the U.S. Navy’s most senior enlisted leaders select the Navy’s next generation of chief petty officers. After the board concludes, the Sailors are notified of their selection for chief by their leadership and for the next six weeks, the chief selects are immersed in a time-honored Navy tradition known as Chief Petty Officer Initiation (CPOI).



“Chief Petty Officer Initiation is an incredibly difficult and rewarding process for the newly selected and for those more seasoned who are charged with imparting the wisdom gained from hundreds of years of naval service and sacrifice,” said Senior Chief Master at Arms Richard Harper, a CPOI mentor.



During initiation, Camp Lemonnier chief selects participate in a variety of training evolutions designed to sharpen communication and team leadership skills in a demanding environment.



Camp Lemonnier invests in leadership development at all levels, because Sailors drive the mission forward and foster a self-assessing, self-correcting culture of excellence.



At the end of their six-week training period, chief selects must participate in a final series of challenges the night before their pinning ceremony. Once accepted by the Chiefs Mess, they don their service khaki uniform for the first time as chief petty officers.



“To me, the uniform symbolizes all the great chiefs that have gone before us and all the chiefs that inspired me and helped my naval career,” said newly-pinned Chief Master-at-Arms Matthew Rideout. “Now I am putting on the same uniform.”



At their pinning ceremony, mentors, loved ones and members of the Chiefs Mess pin the new chiefs’ ranks on their collars and place their new covers on their heads.



“The pinning ceremony is truly one of the most momentous occasions in a Sailors career,” said Camp Lemonnier Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Master Chief Intelligence Specialist Stephen Harano.



“Over the years, you have consistently demonstrated dedication to duty, work ethic and a commitment to your shipmates,” said Camp Lemonnier Commanding Officer, Capt. Eilis Cancel. “Now your anchors will set you apart from them. We often say that our chiefs are the backbone of the Navy because it is true. At Camp Lemonnier and across the U.S. Navy, our foremost competitive edge remains our people and our chiefs make us strong.”



This year, Camp Lemonnier’s Chiefs Mess accepted 12 new chiefs, who join a long legacy of safeguarding Navy heritage, leading Sailors and advising, consulting and participating in senior leadership teams.



“The entire Camp Lemonnier Chiefs Mess has been strengthened by the experiences shared with our newest brothers and sisters,” Harper said. “Watching the rare good grace and absolute grit of these new arrivals impresses on our minds and hearts that the history and traditions of United States Navy Chiefs will live forever.” (U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Patricia Elkins)

