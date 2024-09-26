Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lemonnier Chief Petty Officer Initiation Culminates in Pinning Ceremony

    Camp Lemonnier Chief Petty Officer Initiation Culminates in Pinning Ceremony

    DJIBOUTI

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Patricia Elkins 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    Camp Lemonnier Commanding Officer, Capt. Eilis M. Cancel speaks at the Camp Lemonnier pinning ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Sept. 27, 2024. Camp Lemonnier invests in leadership development at all levels, because Sailors drive the mission forward and foster a self-assessing, self-correcting culture of excellence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Patricia Elkins)

    Camp Lemonnier Chief Petty Officer Initiation Culminates in Pinning Ceremony

    initiation
    pinning
    CLDJ
    chief petty officer initiation
    CPOI

