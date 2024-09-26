Camp Lemonnier Chief Petty Officer Initiation Culminates in Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Hospital Corpsman Amanda Saenz salutes sideboys from the Camp Lemonnier Chiefs Mess during Camp Lemonnier's pinning ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Sept. 27, 2024. Camp Lemonnier invests in leadership development at all levels, because Sailors drive the mission forward and foster a self-assessing, self-correcting culture of excellence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maurice Brown)