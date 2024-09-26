U.S. aircraft arrive in Greece to participate in Ramstein Flag 2024 exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Grant Saum, center left, 493rd Fighter Squadron commander, and Hellenic Air Force Col. Chalkopoulos, center right, NATO Media Information Centre director, stand together for a photo with Hellenic Air Force pilots at Andravida Air Base, Greece, Sept. 26, 2024. U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa personnel and aircraft are scheduled to participate in NATO Allied Air Command’s Ramstein Flag 2024 exercise Sept. 30 to Oct. 11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)