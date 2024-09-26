U.S. aircraft arrive in Greece to participate in Ramstein Flag 2024 exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II, assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, sits on the flightline after landing at Andravida Air Base, Greece, Sept. 26, 2024. U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa personnel and aircraft are scheduled to participate in NATO Allied Air Command’s Ramstein Flag 2024 exercise Sept. 30 to Oct. 11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)