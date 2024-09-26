U.S. aircraft arrive in Greece to participate in Ramstein Flag 2024 exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Kich, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, marshalls and U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II at Andravida Air Base, Greece, Sept. 26, 2024. U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa personnel and aircraft are scheduled to participate in NATO Allied Air Command’s Ramstein Flag 2024 exercise Sept. 30 to Oct. 11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)