    U.S. aircraft arrive in Greece to participate in Ramstein Flag 2024 exercise [Image 6 of 7]

    U.S. aircraft arrive in Greece to participate in Ramstein Flag 2024 exercise

    GREECE

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Kich, right, 493rd Fighter Generation Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, greets U.S. Air Force Capt. Cameron Fierro, F-35 pilot, after landing at Andravida Air Base, Greece, Sept. 26, 2024. U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa personnel and aircraft are scheduled to participate in NATO Allied Air Command’s Ramstein Flag 2024 exercise Sept. 30 to Oct. 11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. aircraft arrive in Greece to participate in Ramstein Flag 2024 exercise [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    F-35A
    493rd FS
    493rd FGS
    Ramstein Flag
    RAFL24

