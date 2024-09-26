Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational exercise Flaming Thunder demonstrates lethality of NATO forces [Image 14 of 14]

    Multinational exercise Flaming Thunder demonstrates lethality of NATO forces

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Wooten 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jonathan Ward, a field artillery forward observer with Bravo 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, in support of Bravo “Eager” Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, writes down the coordinates for a fire mission during exercise Flaming Thunder at Camp Taurus, Lithuania, Sept. 25, 2024. Exercise Flaming Thunder was a multinational exercise with the purpose of utilizing the Lithuanian Joint Air Ground Integration Cell to provide maximum lethality of indirect fires. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Wooten)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 13:25
    Photo ID: 8667350
    VIRIN: 240925-A-AO454-1005
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 963.34 KB
    Location: PABRADE, LT
    Hometown: PARIS, TEXAS, US
    This work, Multinational exercise Flaming Thunder demonstrates lethality of NATO forces [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Richard Wooten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Multinational exercise Flaming Thunder demonstrates lethality of NATO forces

    StrongerTogether, VCorps, target_news_europe, XVIII ABN Corps, First Team, Live the Legend

