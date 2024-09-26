Multinational exercise Flaming Thunder demonstrates lethality of NATO forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Jonathan Ward, a field artillery forward observer with Bravo 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, in support of Bravo “Eager” Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, writes down the coordinates for a fire mission during exercise Flaming Thunder at Camp Taurus, Lithuania, Sept. 25, 2024. Exercise Flaming Thunder was a multinational exercise with the purpose of utilizing the Lithuanian Joint Air Ground Integration Cell to provide maximum lethality of indirect fires. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Wooten)