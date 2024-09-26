Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multinational exercise Flaming Thunder demonstrates lethality of NATO forces [Image 12 of 14]

    Multinational exercise Flaming Thunder demonstrates lethality of NATO forces

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Capt. Zackery Babcock 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Jonathan Ward, a forward observer assigned to 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, in support of Bravo “Eager” Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, engages in conversation between fire missions with Lithuanian soldiers during exercise Flaming Thunder at Camp Taurus, Lithuania, Sept. 25, 2024. Exercise Flaming Thunder was a multinational exercise utilizing the Lithuanian Joint Air Ground Integration Cell to provide maximum lethality of indirect fires. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Zackery Babcock)

