    Multinational exercise Flaming Thunder demonstrates lethality of NATO forces [Image 13 of 14]

    Multinational exercise Flaming Thunder demonstrates lethality of NATO forces

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Capt. Zackery Babcock 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldier 2nd Lt. Chase McSweeney, a fire support officer assigned to Alpha “Animal” Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, shares his knowledge of the M3A3 Bradley Fire Support Team “BFiST” Vehicle with Lithuanian soldiers during exercise Flaming Thunder at Camp Taurus, Lithuania, Sept. 25, 2024. Exercise Flaming Thunder was a multinational exercise utilizing the Lithuanian Joint Air Ground Integration Cell to provide maximum lethality of indirect fires. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Zackery Babcock)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 13:14
    Photo ID: 8667349
    VIRIN: 240925-A-AN641-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: PABRADE, LT
    Multinational exercise Flaming Thunder demonstrates lethality of NATO forces

    StrongerTogether, VCorps, target_news_europe, XVIII ABN Corps, First Team, Live the Legend

