Multinational exercise Flaming Thunder demonstrates lethality of NATO forces

U.S. Army Capt. Christian Banks, a field artillery officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters “War Horse” Battery, and U.S. Army Sgt. Jonathan Ward, a field artillery forward observer with 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, in support of Bravo “Eager” Company, both of 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, listens in to a briefing from U.S. Army 2 Lt. Chase McSweeney, a fire support officer with the Alpha “Animal” Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, during Flaming Thunder at Camp Harkus, Lithuania, Sept. 25, 2024. Exercise Flaming Thunder was a multinational exercise with the purpose of utilizing the Lithuanian Joint Air Ground Integration Cell to provide maximum lethality of indirect fires. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Wooten)