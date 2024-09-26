A Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon aircraft conducts a fly-over of Philippine Navy ships BRP Antonio Luna, BRP Emilio Jacinto, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Sazanami, United States Navy ship USS Howard, Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Aotearoa and Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Sydney during a Maritime Cooperative Activity in the South China Sea.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2024 05:35
|Photo ID:
|8667097
|VIRIN:
|240928-N-NO824-1007
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|5.52 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|30
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity 2024 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Philippines, and United States Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity
No keywords found.