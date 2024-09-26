Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon aircraft conducts a fly-over of Philippine Navy ships BRP Antonio Luna, BRP Emilio Jacinto, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Sazanami, United States Navy ship USS Howard, Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Aotearoa and Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Sydney during a Maritime Cooperative Activity in the South China Sea.