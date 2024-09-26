HMCS Montréal, BRP Jose Rizal, BRP Ramon Alcarez and USS Lake Erie sail in formation during a multilateral maritime cooperative activity involving Australia, Canada, the Philippines and the United States, conducted off the coast within the Philippines Exclusive Economic Zone.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2024 05:35
|Photo ID:
|8667096
|VIRIN:
|240928-N-NO824-1005
|Resolution:
|8137x5425
|Size:
|9.68 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Philippines, and United States Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity
No keywords found.