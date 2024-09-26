Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity 2024

    Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity 2024

    AT SEA

    09.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Belen Saldana 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    HMCS Montréal, BRP Jose Rizal, BRP Ramon Alcarez and USS Lake Erie sail in formation during a multilateral maritime cooperative activity involving Australia, Canada, the Philippines and the United States, conducted off the coast within the Philippines Exclusive Economic Zone.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 05:35
    Location: AT SEA
    This work, Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

