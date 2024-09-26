Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Philippines, and United States Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity

Courtesy Photo | A Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon aircraft conducts a fly-over of Philippine...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon aircraft conducts a fly-over of Philippine Navy ships BRP Antonio Luna, BRP Emilio Jacinto, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Sazanami, United States Navy ship USS Howard, Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Aotearoa and Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Sydney during a Maritime Cooperative Activity in the South China Sea. see less | View Image Page

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 28, 2024) – The Royal Australian Navy, Royal Australian Air Force, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Royal New Zealand Navy, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the United States Navy conducted a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone in the South China Sea, Sept. 28.



MCAs demonstrate the strength of relationships between partners and allies, and enhance cooperation, interoperability, and combined capabilities in the maritime domain, contributing to peace, stability, and upholding the freedom of navigation and overflight in the Indo-Pacific region.



This iteration included training on routine multilateral surface operations, deck landings, hoisting, and search and rescue.



“Maritime cooperative activities accelerate our already strong allied and partner combat readiness and interoperability,” said Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. “This MCA provided the U.S. with an opportunity to operate with naval and air assets from Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the Philippines, demonstrating our enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and building our operational skillsets in one of the most dynamic maritime regions in the world.”



Participating assets included the Royal Australian Navy Leander-class light cruiser HMAS Sydney (D 48), Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force JS Sazanami (DD 113), Royal New Zealand Navy HMNZS Aotearoa (A 11), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) BRP Antonio Luna (FF 151) and BRP Emilio Jacinto (PS 35), and U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83).



The U.S. Navy regularly operates alongside our Indo-Pacific allies as a demonstration of our shared commitment to the rules-based international order. Multilateral MCAs provide valuable opportunities to train, exercise and develop tactical interoperability.



Cooperation like this represents the centerpiece of our approach to a secure and prosperous region where aircraft and ships of all nations may fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.