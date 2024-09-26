Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Philippines, and United States Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity

    Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity 2024

    AT SEA

    09.28.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 28, 2024) – The Royal Australian Navy, Royal Australian Air Force, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Royal New Zealand Navy, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the United States Navy conducted a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone in the South China Sea, Sept. 28.

    MCAs demonstrate the strength of relationships between partners and allies, and enhance cooperation, interoperability, and combined capabilities in the maritime domain, contributing to peace, stability, and upholding the freedom of navigation and overflight in the Indo-Pacific region.

    This iteration included training on routine multilateral surface operations, deck landings, hoisting, and search and rescue.

    “Maritime cooperative activities accelerate our already strong allied and partner combat readiness and interoperability,” said Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. “This MCA provided the U.S. with an opportunity to operate with naval and air assets from Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the Philippines, demonstrating our enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and building our operational skillsets in one of the most dynamic maritime regions in the world.”

    Participating assets included the Royal Australian Navy Leander-class light cruiser HMAS Sydney (D 48), Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force JS Sazanami (DD 113), Royal New Zealand Navy HMNZS Aotearoa (A 11), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) BRP Antonio Luna (FF 151) and BRP Emilio Jacinto (PS 35), and U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83).

    The U.S. Navy regularly operates alongside our Indo-Pacific allies as a demonstration of our shared commitment to the rules-based international order. Multilateral MCAs provide valuable opportunities to train, exercise and develop tactical interoperability.

    Cooperation like this represents the centerpiece of our approach to a secure and prosperous region where aircraft and ships of all nations may fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows.

    U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

