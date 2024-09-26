Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity 2024 [Image 1 of 3]

    Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity 2024

    AT SEA, AT SEA

    09.28.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    Philippine Navy ships BRP Antonio Luna, BRP Emilio Jacinto, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS Sazanami, United States Navy ship USS Howard, Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Aotearoa and Royal Australian Navy ship HMAS Sydney sail in formation during a Maritime Cooperative Activity in the South China Sea.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 05:36
    Location: AT SEA, AT SEA
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Philippines, and United States Conduct Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity

