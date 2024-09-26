USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct MK-1 Life Preserver inspection

Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) Kenneth London, left, from Dallas, Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class, Gladys Nieves, right, from Lebanon, Indiana, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Seth Harrison, from Fontana, California, perform an inspection on an MK-1 Life Preserver in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sep. 26, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Steffanson)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 20:06
|Photo ID:
|8666775
|VIRIN:
|240926-N-AT887-1043
|Resolution:
|5243x2949
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
