    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct MK-1 Life Preserver inspection [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct MK-1 Life Preserver inspection

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kevin Steffanson 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Seth Harrison, from Fontana, California, left, and Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class, Gladys Nieves, from Lebanon, Indiana, perform an inspection on an MK-1 Life Preserver in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sep. 26, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Steffanson)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 20:06
    Photo ID: 8666771
    VIRIN: 240926-N-AT887-1041
    Resolution: 2475x3465
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct MK-1 Life Preserver inspection [Image 6 of 6], by SN Kevin Steffanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Repair
    CVN 76
    maintenance
    float coat
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

