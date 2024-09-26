Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct MK-1 Life Preserver inspection [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct MK-1 Life Preserver inspection

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kevin Steffanson 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) Kenneth London, left, from Dallas, and Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Brandon Byrdsong, from Atlanta, perform an inspection on an MK-1 Life Preserver in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sep. 26, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Steffanson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 20:06
    Photo ID: 8666769
    VIRIN: 240926-N-AT887-1064
    Resolution: 3567x2378
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct MK-1 Life Preserver inspection [Image 6 of 6], by SN Kevin Steffanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct MK-1 Life Preserver inspection
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct MK-1 Life Preserver inspection
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct MK-1 Life Preserver inspection
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct MK-1 Life Preserver inspection
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct MK-1 Life Preserver inspection
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct MK-1 Life Preserver inspection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Repair
    CVN 76
    maintenance
    float coat
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download