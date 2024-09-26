USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct MK-1 Life Preserver inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) Kenneth London, left, from Dallas, and Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Brandon Byrdsong, from Atlanta, perform an inspection on an MK-1 Life Preserver in the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sep. 26, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Steffanson)