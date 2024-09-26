Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Soldier overcomes her past by flourishing in the Army [Image 4 of 4]

    PITI, GUAM

    05.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Pfc. Tiara Berrien, a transportation management coordinator assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, helps Soldiers assigned the 62nd Medical Brigade, 593rd Expeditionary Support Command offload vehicles from the Seacor Lee, an offshore support vessel, at Apra Harbor during Exercise Valiant Shield in Piti, Guam, May 14, 2024. Only two years prior, Berrien felt stuck in her life in Orlando, Florida; now she is finding a new version of herself in the Army. (Courtesy photo)

