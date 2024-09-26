A Soldier overcomes her past by flourishing in the Army

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pfc. Tiara Berrien, a transportation management coordinator assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, helps Soldiers assigned the 62nd Medical Brigade, 593rd Expeditionary Support Command offload vehicles from the Seacor Lee, an offshore support vessel, at Apra Harbor during Exercise Valiant Shield in Piti, Guam, May 14, 2024. Only two years prior, Berrien felt stuck in her life in Orlando, Florida; now she is finding a new version of herself in the Army. (Courtesy photo)