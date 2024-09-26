A Soldier overcomes her past by flourishing in the Army

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tiara Berrien poses for a photo at Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida, June 15, 2022. Berrien, along with her family and friends, visited the amusement park as part of small vacation. Only four months later, Berrien would start a new life as she pushed through Army basic combat training. (Courtesy photo)