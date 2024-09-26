Pvt. Tiara Berrien, left, a transportation management coordinator assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses for a photo with her advanced individual training platoon sergeant during her AIT graduation on Fort Gregg-Addams, Virginia, March 22, 2023. Only a little more than a year after AIT, Berrien would find herself in Guam supporting Exercise Valiant Shield. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 19:27
|Photo ID:
|8666512
|VIRIN:
|220322-A-A5006-5682
|Resolution:
|2634x3512
|Size:
|6.92 MB
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Soldier overcomes her past by flourishing in the Army [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Soldier overcomes her past by flourishing in the Army
No keywords found.