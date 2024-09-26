A Soldier overcomes her past by flourishing in the Army

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pvt. Tiara Berrien, left, a transportation management coordinator assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses for a photo with her advanced individual training platoon sergeant during her AIT graduation on Fort Gregg-Addams, Virginia, March 22, 2023. Only a little more than a year after AIT, Berrien would find herself in Guam supporting Exercise Valiant Shield. (Courtesy photo)