A Soldier overcomes her past by flourishing in the Army

Pfc. Tiara Berrien, a transportation management coordinator assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses for a photo on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Sept. 26, 2024. Shifting your future can be a daunting task, but for Berrien it was a task well worth the effort. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)