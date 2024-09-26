Pfc. Tiara Berrien, a transportation management coordinator assigned to the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, poses for a photo on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Sept. 26, 2024. Shifting your future can be a daunting task, but for Berrien it was a task well worth the effort. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nickson Schenk)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 19:27
|Photo ID:
|8666511
|VIRIN:
|240926-A-LG865-1183
|Resolution:
|5888x4710
|Size:
|9.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Hometown:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, A Soldier overcomes her past by flourishing in the Army [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Nickson Schenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Soldier overcomes her past by flourishing in the Army
No keywords found.