    NMCB-3 CPO pinning 2024 [Image 84 of 89]

    NMCB-3 CPO pinning 2024

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Ingram 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Sept. 27, 2024) – A Chief assigned to Naval Base Ventura County, is piped into the Chiefs Mess after being pinned to the rank of chief petty officer, onboard Naval Base Ventura County, Sept. 27, 2024. NMCB-3, homeported in Port Hueneme, California, specializes in high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support U.S. and partner nations and deter aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 17:57
    Photo ID: 8666430
    VIRIN: 240927-N-VH871-1896
    Resolution: 3810x3503
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    SEABEE
    NMCB 3
    C7F
    NavyExpeditionary

