PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Sept. 27, 2024) – Chief Utilitiesman James Milne, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, has their new rank pinned on by family and fellow chiefs during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony onboard Naval Base Ventura County, Sept. 27, 2024. NMCB-3, homeported in Port Hueneme, California, specializes in high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support U.S. and partner nations and deter aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 17:58
|Photo ID:
|8666415
|VIRIN:
|240927-N-VH871-1851
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|5.33 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, NMCB-3 CPO pinning 2024 [Image 89 of 89], by PO1 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.