NMCB-3 CPO pinning 2024

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Sept. 27, 2024) – Chief Utilitiesman James Milne, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, is piped into the Chiefs Mess after being pinned to the rank of chief petty officer, onboard Naval Base Ventura County, Sept. 27, 2024. NMCB-3, homeported in Port Hueneme, California, specializes in high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support U.S. and partner nations and deter aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)