NMCB-3 CPO pinning 2024

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Sept. 27, 2024) – Chief Utilitiesman James Milne, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, has their new rank pinned on by family and fellow chiefs during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony onboard Naval Base Ventura County, Sept. 27, 2024. NMCB-3, homeported in Port Hueneme, California, specializes in high-quality construction, expeditionary logistics, and combat operations to support U.S. and partner nations and deter aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)