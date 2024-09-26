Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Deputy Commander United Kingdom Strategic Command, Lieutenant General T R (Tom) Copinger-Symes CBE, delivers remarks during the 2024 Kermit Roosevelt Lecture at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Sept. 26, 2024. The program’s purpose is to foster a better understanding and a closer relationship between the military forces of the United States and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)