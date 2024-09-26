Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Kermit Roosevelt Lecture [Image 7 of 9]

    2024 Kermit Roosevelt Lecture

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Henry Villarama  

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Deputy Commander United Kingdom Strategic Command, Lieutenant General T R (Tom) Copinger-Symes CBE, delivers remarks during the 2024 Kermit Roosevelt Lecture at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Sept. 26, 2024. The program’s purpose is to foster a better understanding and a closer relationship between the military forces of the United States and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 10:14
    Photo ID: 8665043
    VIRIN: 240926-A-AR102-2068
    Resolution: 7709x5139
    Size: 25.62 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    UK
    British Army
    U.S. Army
    Kermit Roosevelt Lecture
    KRL

