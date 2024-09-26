Deputy Commander United Kingdom Strategic Command, Lieutenant General T R (Tom) Copinger-Symes CBE, delivers remarks during the 2024 Kermit Roosevelt Lecture at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Sept. 26, 2024. The program’s purpose is to foster a better understanding and a closer relationship between the military forces of the United States and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 10:14
|Photo ID:
|8665041
|VIRIN:
|240926-A-AR102-1407
|Resolution:
|7483x4989
|Size:
|25.42 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
