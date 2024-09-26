Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Director of the Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Laura Potter, delivers remarks during the 2024 Kermit Roosevelt Lecture at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Sept. 26, 2024. The program’s purpose is to foster a better understanding and a closer relationship between the military forces of the United States and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army photo by Henry Villarama)