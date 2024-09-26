MSST Honolulu enhances security operations in support of Forces Micronesia Sector Guam's PWCS surge operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Honolulu, stand with Department of Agriculture Guam Conservation Officers during a Ports, Waterways, and Coastal Security (PWCS) mission in Guam from Aug. 31 – Sept. 18, 2024. During this period, MSST Honolulu, augmented by MSST San Francisco, provided a law enforcement (LE) capable tactical crew to bolster regional security efforts. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)