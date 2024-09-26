Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MSST Honolulu enhances security operations in support of Forces Micronesia Sector Guam's PWCS surge operations [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MSST Honolulu enhances security operations in support of Forces Micronesia Sector Guam's PWCS surge operations

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    09.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Honolulu with members of the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Sector Boarding Team partner with the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety to conduct recreational safety boardings off Saipan, CNMI, during a Ports, Waterways, and Coastal Security (PWCS) mission Sept. 4, 2024. During this period, MSST Honolulu, augmented by MSST San Francisco, provided a law enforcement (LE) capable tactical crew to bolster regional security efforts. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 02:28
    Photo ID: 8664524
    VIRIN: 240904-G-G0020-2216
    Resolution: 1154x1154
    Size: 745.41 KB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    MSST Honolulu enhances security operations in support of Forces Micronesia Sector Guam's PWCS surge operations
    MSST Honolulu enhances security operations in support of Forces Micronesia Sector Guam's PWCS surge operations
    MSST Honolulu enhances security operations in support of Forces Micronesia Sector Guam's PWCS surge operations
    MSST Honolulu enhances security operations in support of Forces Micronesia Sector Guam's PWCS surge operations
    MSST Honolulu enhances security operations in support of Forces Micronesia Sector Guam's PWCS surge operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MSST Honolulu enhances security operations in support of Forces Micronesia Sector Guam's PWCS surge operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    MSST
    Saipan
    LE
    PWCS
    SBT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download