MSST Honolulu enhances security operations in support of Forces Micronesia Sector Guam's PWCS surge operations

Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Honolulu, stand with Department of Agriculture Guam Conservation Officers during a Ports, Waterways, and Coastal Security (PWCS) mission in Guam from Aug. 31 – Sept. 18, 2024. During this period, MSST Honolulu, augmented by MSST San Francisco, provided a law enforcement (LE) capable tactical crew to bolster regional security efforts.

SANTA RITA, Guam — Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Honolulu completed quarterly surge operations in support of the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam's Ports, Waterways, and Coastal Security (PWCS) mission in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands from Aug. 31 – Sept. 18, 2024.



During this period, MSST Honolulu, augmented by MSST San Francisco, provided a law enforcement capable tactical crew to bolster regional security efforts.



"We proudly support Sector Guam's PWCS mission and strengthen our partnerships with local agencies. Through our joint operations, we are enhancing maritime security and ensuring the safety of our regional waters. Our crews love their time out here. Collaboration is key to our success, and we remain dedicated to serving the Marianas communities," said Lt. j.g. Emily Titus, team lead of MSST Honolulu.



Key highlights from the operation include:

• Joint Law Enforcement Missions: MSST Honolulu participated in multiple interagency law enforcement missions, including a joint shoreside patrol with Guam's Department of Agriculture and NOAA Enforcement Division. Crews conducted over 13 hours of collaborative patrols, significantly enhancing interagency relationships.



• Surge Operations in Saipan: MSST personnel conducted surge LE operations in Saipan, completing 22 recreational boardings and engaging in four hours of joint patrols with Saipan's Department of Public Safety.



• Operational Achievements: Completed 17 hours of joint interagency patrols.



• Interoperability Discussions: MSST Honolulu met with the Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam's Enforcement Division and Guam's Department of Agriculture to discuss interoperability and develop an operational plan for a 2025 deployment focused on marine protected species.



"The presence of MSST Honolulu as a force multiplier is invaluable. Their specialized capabilities enhance the Coast Guard's ability to respond effectively to emerging threats and support interagency operations. By working alongside local partners, we increase our operational capacity and build stronger relationships that are essential for ensuring the safety and security of our maritime environment throughout the Marianas," said Lt. Chelsea Garcia, the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, Enforcement Division chief.



Additionally, MSST Honolulu's commitment to regional security was underscored by their involvement in Operation Irensia in June, where the team provided mission law enforcement support and training for visiting crews. During their June 2023 deployment to Guam, MSST Honolulu played a vital role in recovery efforts following Typhoon Mawar, collaborating with U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy EOD Mobile Unit Five divers and Station Apra Harbor to remove obstructed buoys and conducting side scan sonar operations to reopen the port after a three-day closure. They also facilitated the first escort of essential supplies to the island once the port was operational again.



The ongoing collaboration and operational excellence demonstrated by MSST Honolulu and MSST San Francisco crews further solidifies the Coast Guard's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Guam's waters and the surrounding regions.



-USCG-

About U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam

The U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam team focuses on maritime safety, security, and stewardship in Oceania. With a primary presence in Guam and Saipan and around 300 members across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the team maintains a strong U.S. presence in the Micronesia sub-region and adjacent areas, closely tied to local communities.



About MSST Honolulu

The Maritime Safety and Security Team Honolulu is a specialized unit of the U.S. Coast Guard dedicated to enhancing maritime security and safety in the Pacific region. With a highly trained personnel team equipped to conduct law enforcement operations, port security assessments, and emergency response activities, MSST Honolulu collaborates closely with local, state, and federal agencies to safeguard vital maritime infrastructure and natural resources.