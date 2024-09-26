Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Honolulu with members of the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Sector Boarding Team partner with the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety to conduct recreational safety boardings off Saipan, CNMI, during a Ports, Waterways, and Coastal Security (PWCS) mission Sept. 4, 2024. During this period, MSST Honolulu, augmented by MSST San Francisco, provided a law enforcement (LE) capable tactical crew to bolster regional security efforts. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
09.09.2024
|09.09.2024
09.27.2024 02:28
|09.27.2024 02:28
8664525
|8664525
|VIRIN:
|240909-G-G0020-6714
2000x1500
|2000x1500
2.52 MB
|2.52 MB
SANTA RITA, GU
|SANTA RITA, GU
1
|1
0
|0
MSST Honolulu enhances security operations in support of Forces Micronesia Sector Guam's PWCS surge operations
