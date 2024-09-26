MSST Honolulu enhances security operations in support of Forces Micronesia Sector Guam's PWCS surge operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Honolulu with members of the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Sector Boarding Team partner with the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety to conduct recreational safety boardings off Saipan, CNMI, during a Ports, Waterways, and Coastal Security (PWCS) mission Sept. 4, 2024. During this period, MSST Honolulu, augmented by MSST San Francisco, provided a law enforcement (LE) capable tactical crew to bolster regional security efforts. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)