MacDill is emergency response ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Latasha Westfall, 6th Medical Group flight commander of clinical specialties, assists mock patients during a health emergency exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 4, 2024. The emergency health exercise is an annual activity to help staff maintain proficiency during medical emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)