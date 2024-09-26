MacDill is emergency response ready

A U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 6th Medical Group tags a vehicle with a washable window marker as part of a health emergency exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 4, 2024. This medical exercise focused on MacDill’s drive-thru pharmacy efficiency in case an emergency occurs; the window tag helped staff to identify needed services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)
