    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 6th Medical Group take notes and discuss action plans during a medical emergency exercise held at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 4, 2024. This medical exercise allowed personnel to test their knowledge and skills when faced with a medical emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 17:16
    Photo ID: 8663859
    VIRIN: 240904-F-SI502-1083
    Resolution: 5705x3971
    Size: 471.28 KB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill is emergency response ready [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill Air Force Base
    MacDill AFB
    pharmacy
    Tampa
    drive-thru pharmacy
    medical emergency exercise

