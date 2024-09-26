MacDill is emergency response ready

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 6th Medical Group take notes and discuss action plans during a medical emergency exercise held at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 4, 2024. This medical exercise allowed personnel to test their knowledge and skills when faced with a medical emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)