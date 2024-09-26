Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill is emergency response ready [Image 2 of 4]

    MacDill is emergency response ready

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    A military stretcher is staged in preparation for patients during a medical exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 4, 2024. Medical personnel had the opportunity to test their knowledge and skills when faced with a medical emergency. (U.S. Air Forcephoto by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 17:16
    Photo ID: 8663858
    VIRIN: 240904-F-SI502-1077
    Resolution: 6048x3538
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, MacDill is emergency response ready [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill AFB
    pharmacy
    exercise
    Tampa
    drive-thru pharmacy
    medical emergency exercise

