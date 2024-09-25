Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano Air Base celebrates the Air Force's 77th Birthday [Image 6 of 6]

    Aviano Air Base celebrates the Air Force's 77th Birthday

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Hangie De Los Santos serves slices of birthday cake to members of Aviano Air Base at Aviano AB, Sep 18, 2024. For 77 years, American Airmen have excelled as they execute the Air Force mission to fly, fight, and win — delivering airpower anytime, anywhere in defense of our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

