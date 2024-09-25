Aviano Air Base celebrates the Air Force's 77th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Hangie De Los Santos serves slices of birthday cake to members of Aviano Air Base at Aviano AB, Sep 18, 2024. For 77 years, American Airmen have excelled as they execute the Air Force mission to fly, fight, and win — delivering airpower anytime, anywhere in defense of our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)