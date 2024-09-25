Aviano Air Base celebrates the Air Force's 77th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S Air Force Col. Stephen Anderson, 31st Mission Support Group commander, and the youngest Airman at Aviano Air Base, U.S. Air Force Airman Abigail Figueroa, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron inventory apprentice, poses for a photo during the U.S. Air Force birthday celebration at Aviano AB, Sep. 18, 2024. On Sep. 18, 1947, the United States Air Force became the newest Armed Service, marking the start of unrivaled dominance in air and space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)