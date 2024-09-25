Aviano Air Base celebrates the Air Force's 77th Birthday

A cake celebrating the U.S. Air Force’s birthday is sitting on a table at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sep. 18, 2024. For 77 years, American Airmen have excelled as they execute the Air Force mission to fly, fight, and win — delivering airpower anytime, anywhere in defense of our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
