Aviano Air Base celebrates the Air Force's 77th Birthday

U.S Air Force Col. Stephen Anderson, 31st Mission Support Group commander, gives a speech at the cake cutting ceremony for the U.S. Air Force’s 77th birthday at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sep. 18, 2024. On Sep. 18, 1947, the United States Air Force became the newest Armed Service, marking the start of unrivaled dominance in air and space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)