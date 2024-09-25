Integrated Mustang: an Osan AB immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Amanda Roberts, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron engineering technician, looks inside the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Integrated Mustang 24-5 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 20, 2024. Integrated Mustang is a tour held once a quarter that aids squadron commanders, front line- supervisors and Airmen with information to showcase why their efforts in South Korea are important. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)