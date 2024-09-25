Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Integrated Mustang: an Osan AB immersion [Image 4 of 6]

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier  

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Amanda Roberts, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron engineering technician, looks inside the cockpit of an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Integrated Mustang 24-5 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 20, 2024. Integrated Mustang is a tour held once a quarter that aids squadron commanders, front line- supervisors and Airmen with information to showcase why their efforts in South Korea are important. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)

    This work, Integrated Mustang: an Osan AB immersion [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kaitlin Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    Readiness
    Osan AB
    51stFW
    Integrated Mustang

