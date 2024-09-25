Integrated Mustang: an Osan AB immersion

U.S. Air Force personnel listen to briefs during Integrated Mustang 24-5 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 20, 2024. Integrated Mustang aims to provide 51st Fighter Wing Airmen with a deeper insight into the Osan mission and their role within it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 00:17
|Photo ID:
|8662190
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-CN389-1376
|Resolution:
|5187x3451
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
