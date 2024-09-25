Integrated Mustang: an Osan AB immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force personnel listen to briefs during Integrated Mustang 24-5 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 20, 2024. Integrated Mustang aims to provide 51st Fighter Wing Airmen with a deeper insight into the Osan mission and their role within it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)